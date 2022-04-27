ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.50. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICTS International (ICTSF)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.