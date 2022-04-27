ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.50. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling.

