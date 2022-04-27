IMImobile (LON:IMO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.57). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.57), with a volume of 435,007 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 594. The firm has a market cap of £490.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14.
IMImobile Company Profile (LON:IMO)
