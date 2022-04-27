ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.54 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.26 ($0.08). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,139,472 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.
About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)
