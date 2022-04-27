Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $116.20.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

