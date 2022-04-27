Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $777.66

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 777.66 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 656.66 ($8.37). Instem shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.79), with a volume of 91,803 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 777.66. The stock has a market cap of £154.42 million and a PE ratio of 88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Instem news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.50), for a total value of £93,125 ($118,691.05).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

