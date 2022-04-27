Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.09

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and traded as high as $31.03. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1,064 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

