iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 819,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

