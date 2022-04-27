iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.