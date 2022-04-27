iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

