JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 453,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in JD.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,928,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of JD stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.