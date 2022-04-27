Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $34,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $15,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.