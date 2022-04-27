Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $215,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

