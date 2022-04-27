JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.