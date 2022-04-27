John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.25

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.25 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 190.45 ($2.43). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.40), with a volume of 2,565,191 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,358.48).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

