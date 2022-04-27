KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

