KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.22

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and traded as high as $71.40. KBC Group shares last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.