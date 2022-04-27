Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.49. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 5,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.