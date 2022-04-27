Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.53. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 9,374 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

