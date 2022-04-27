Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $690.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

