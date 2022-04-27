Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.