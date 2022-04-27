Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

