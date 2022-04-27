Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.44. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 560,359 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

