Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.