Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,054 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.77.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.