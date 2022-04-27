Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,054 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

