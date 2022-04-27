Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$116.06 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$67.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a market cap of C$38.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

