Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

