Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.87. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 543,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 253,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

