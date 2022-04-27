M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.

MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average of $310.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.