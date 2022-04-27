Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
