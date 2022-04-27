Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

MAKSY stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

