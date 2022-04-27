Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,702,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.