Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

DOOR stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

