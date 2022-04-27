Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in Microsoft by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 126,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

