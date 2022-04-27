Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

