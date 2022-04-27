MetLife (MET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MetLife stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,406,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 111,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

