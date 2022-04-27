MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,526 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.