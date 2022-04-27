Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,816 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,870,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.89.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

