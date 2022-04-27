Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.