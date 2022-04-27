Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.69

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.69 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £23.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Minds and Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan sold 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £61,600 ($78,511.34). Insiders sold a total of 963,270 shares of company stock worth $7,736,160 in the last quarter.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

