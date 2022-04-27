Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.45. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.