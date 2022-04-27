MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $708.20

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.20 ($9.03) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.39). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.52), with a volume of 25,563 shares.
GLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.76) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of £344.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 708.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.