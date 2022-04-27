MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $708.20

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.20 ($9.03) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.39). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.52), with a volume of 25,563 shares.

GLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.76) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £344.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 708.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

