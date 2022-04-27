MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

