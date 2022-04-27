MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,149,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.