MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.20

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $14.53. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 64,770 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.