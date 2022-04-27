Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.85. Natuzzi shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5,884 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

