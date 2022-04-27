Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.85. Natuzzi shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5,884 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.
About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.
