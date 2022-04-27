nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.42.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. nCino has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.00.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
