nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. nCino has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.