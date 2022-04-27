Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 137,333 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
