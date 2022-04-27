Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 137,333 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.