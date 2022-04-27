Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCUGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.56. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 150,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$255.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

