Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.56. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 150,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$255.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

