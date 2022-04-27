New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,305 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

