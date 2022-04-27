New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

